Zoom bets on hybrid work to raise full-year profit forecast

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, signaling robust demand for its video-conferencing tools in a hybrid work environment, sending the company's shares up 17% in extended trading.

May 23 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, signaling robust demand for its video-conferencing tools in a hybrid work environment, sending the company's shares up 17% in extended trading.

Zoom said full-year adjusted profit per share is expected to be between $3.70 and $3.77, compared with earlier expectations of between $3.45 and $3.51.

The company said revenue rose 12% to $1.07 billion in the quarter ended April 30, in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $113.6 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $227.4 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

