US Markets
ZM

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

(Adds net income, background)

June 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for virtual classes, office meetings and social catch-ups.

Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to $956.2 million from $328.2 million a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $227.4 million, or 74 cents per share, from $27.04 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ZOOM VIDEO COMMN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular