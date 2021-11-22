Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications ZM.O beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday benefiting from the launch of its new offerings as the video-conferencing platform tries to retain users who have started returning to offices and schools.

The company's revenue rose 35% to $1.05 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

