Zoom beats estimates on strong product demand, announces share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications ZM.O on Monday posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for its expanding product portfolio as more employers embrace hybrid work models, sending its shares up about 12% in extended trading.

Zoom also authorized a stock buyback of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding Class A common stock.

The results indicate Zoom's attempts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its products and diversify its portfolio have paid off, as the video-conferencing provider takes advantage of a surge in hybrid working.

It reported adjusted profit of $1.42 per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, above analysts' estimates of $1.15 per share, according to LSEG data. Revenue stood at $1.15 billion, beating an estimate of $1.13 billion.

Zoom introduced its AI companion during its third quarter, allowing paid users to access features including meeting summaries and catch-ups, as well as email and chat composing prompts.

The company also reported operating cash flow margin of 30.6% for the reported quarter.

Zoom forecast fiscal-year 2025 revenue of about $4.60 billion, which is below analysts' estimate of $4.66 billion.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
