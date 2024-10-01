News & Insights

Zoom Appoints Michelle Chang As CFO

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Michelle Chang as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 7.

Chang will succeed Kelly Steckelberg, who as previously announced, will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until the announcement of financial results for the third quarter ending October 31.

Chang, with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles, has most recently served as CFO of Microsoft's Commercial Sales & Partner Organization.

