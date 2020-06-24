Zoom Appoints Ex-Salesforce Executive Jason Lee As Chief Information Security Officer

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) announced that Jason Lee will join the company as its Chief Information Security Officer, effective June 29, 2020. Lee has 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was Principal Director of Security Engineering at Microsoft.

Lee will lead Zoom's security team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom's Chief Operating Officer.

Zoom said it is nearing the end of its 90-day security and privacy plan, put into place during a time of unprecedented growth that has made Zoom the platform of choice for over 300 million daily meeting participants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.