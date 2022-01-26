ZOO Expects Rise In FY22 Revenue

(RTTNews) - ZOO Digital Group Plc (ZOO.L), a provider of cloud software based subtitling, dubbing, and media localization services to the entertainment industry, Wednesday said it expects a rise in revenue for the fiscal 2022, driven by both new territory launches and the return of new productions.

For the current fiscal, scheduled to end in March, the software firm expects to report a revenue of at least $57 million, compared with $39.5 million, reported last year.

Stuart Green, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We continue to see strong revenue growth as we extend our order pipeline across all service lines. As major media companies expand their streaming platforms internationally the global spend on film and TV programming continues to rise."

