Zoo Digital Group (LSE:ZOO) Price Target Decreased by 37.65% to 171.70

The average one-year price target for Zoo Digital Group (LSE:ZOO) has been revised to 171.70 / share. This is an decrease of 37.65% from the prior estimate of 275.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.83% from the latest reported closing price of 71.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoo Digital Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOO is 1.32%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 7,000K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 215K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

