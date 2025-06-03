$ZONE stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZONE stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,622,848 of trading volume.

$ZONE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZONE:

$ZONE insiders have traded $ZONE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZONE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JAMES ENHOLM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $9,781

CLAYTON ADAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZONE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ZONE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ZONE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.