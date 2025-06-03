$ZONE stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZONE stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,622,848 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZONE:
$ZONE Insider Trading Activity
$ZONE insiders have traded $ZONE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZONE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID JAMES ENHOLM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $9,781
- CLAYTON ADAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,970
$ZONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ZONE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 34,662 shares (+216.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,901
- WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC added 16,854 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,997
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 16,234 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,409
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 14,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,621
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 14,166 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,446
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,682
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,683 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,343
