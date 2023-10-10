News & Insights

Zone euro: L'inflation toujours prévue autour de 2% d'ici 2025 malgré le conflit Israël-Hamas, dit Villeroy

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 10, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Inflation should still land at the European Central Bank's target of around 2% by the end of 2025 despite the violence that has flared up in Israel since Saturday , ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

In an interview to Franceinfo, Villeroy said the ECB was particularly wary about oil price developments over Israel situation but added those prices only counted for 10% of the overall inflation, which is still "clearly" decreasing as a whole.

