News & Insights

Stocks
ZOM

Zomedica’s Revenue Up 10% Amid Global Expansion

November 08, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) has released an update.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals reported a 10% revenue increase to $7 million in the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth driven by strong sales of their PulseVet and TRUFORMA product lines. The company has also achieved regulatory approval in Europe and signed international distribution agreements, setting the stage for future global expansion. With a robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives, Zomedica is poised for continued growth into 2025.

For further insights into ZOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.