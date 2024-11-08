Zomedica’s Revenue Up 10% Amid Global Expansion

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) has released an update.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals reported a 10% revenue increase to $7 million in the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth driven by strong sales of their PulseVet and TRUFORMA product lines. The company has also achieved regulatory approval in Europe and signed international distribution agreements, setting the stage for future global expansion. With a robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives, Zomedica is poised for continued growth into 2025.

