Zomedica Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the veterinary health company took control of new assay development and manufacturing of the Truforma product line through a long-term licensing agreement with Qorvo Biotechnologies.

Zomedica said this is an exciting milestone and will provide control over the development and manufacturing of Truforma products.

Currently, shares are at $0.31, up 6.84 percent from the previous close of $0.2924 on a volume of 15,339,477.

