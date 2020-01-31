Zombies and Bears Beware, BABA Stock Will Defeat You!

If misery loves company, Alibaba Group (NYSE:) bulls are not alone. But if you want to avoid having a more sickly trading account, sidestep todayÃ¢ÂÂs headline risks with a smarter BABA stock purchase on healthy price weakness in the weeks ahead.

For most Chinese stocks, the risk-off trade is back in action. The quick bearish shift in sentiment towards these companies is of course tied to the still growing coronavirus. The disease is also punishing ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs economy and many of its businesses in the short-term. And as one of the countryÃ¢ÂÂs largest enterprises, AlibabaÃ¢ÂÂs stock is obviously not immune to these problems.

Still, as important as it is to not ignore the scope of damage done and what could become a larger problem, history is on the side of remaining optimistic. That means looking for investment opportunities amid the panic. The likely reality is a zombie apocalypse will have to wait. And again, BABA stock is a leading candidate to buy as the market rights itself back up.

From AlibabaÃ¢ÂÂs attractive war chest of cash whose than AppleÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ (NASDAQ:) or AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:), there are good reasons to see a positive endgame for the stock. Nevertheless, buying with less pain and suffering is increased if one turns the purchase decision over to the price chart and a bit of patient behavior.

BABA Stock Monthly Chart

Source:

The provided detailed monthly chart shows 2019 was a good one for BABA stock. Shares gained nearly 55% on the year and finished the strong market-beating performance by breaking out of a large W-shaped base nearly two years in the making to fresh all-time highs.

As I wrote at just over two months ago, an equal size leg out of the large corrective pattern could lead to Alibaba shares rallying towards $275 Ã¢ÂÂ $300 in 2020. Right now though, decent gains have resulted in an overbought condition. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs also a possible topping candle against some lower layers of Fibonacci resistance to consider. ItÃ¢ÂÂs my view that the riskier price action needs to be respected in the near-term.

In my estimation, shares of Alibaba could correct down towards $181 Ã¢ÂÂ $195 before all is said and done. This support area is backed technically by a couple Fibonacci levels and a longstanding trend-line. Further, a correction of roughly 16% Ã¢ÂÂ 22% within an uptrend is not only healthy, itÃ¢ÂÂs also common for a stock of AlibabaÃ¢ÂÂs stature.

Still, to reduce the chance of failure, thereÃ¢ÂÂs more to look at than shares simply entering a trading range of interest before acting on a purchase.

Should BABA stock cooperate with the outlook and trade into our support zone, IÃ¢ÂÂd suggest using the weekly chart to time a buying decision. If shares can then confirm a bottoming candlestick coupled with a bullish stochastics crossover, in either neutral or oversold territory, then, and only then, would I be willing to bet the zombie apocalypse is dead in its tracks.

Investment accounts under Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article.







