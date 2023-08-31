Zomato (NSE:ZOMATO) Price Target Increased by 25.28% to 102.13

The average one-year price target for Zomato (NSE:ZOMATO) has been revised to 102.13 / share. This is an increase of 25.28% from the prior estimate of 81.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from the latest reported closing price of 94.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zomato. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOMATO is 0.46%, an increase of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 650,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 121,356K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,121K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 35.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,597K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,443K shares, representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 72.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,623K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,553K shares, representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 70.12% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 34,498K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,465K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 42.90% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 31,530K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

