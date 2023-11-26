Zomato (NSE:ZOMATO) Price Target Increased by 17.67% to 130.45

The average one-year price target for Zomato (NSE:ZOMATO) has been revised to 130.45 / share. This is an increase of 17.67% from the prior estimate of 110.85 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of 122.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zomato. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 15.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOMATO is 0.51%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.08% to 731,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 145,988K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,356K shares, representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 44.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,706K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 19.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,235K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,623K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 22.63% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 39,314K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,107K shares, representing an increase of 31.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOMATO by 96.31% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 34,498K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

