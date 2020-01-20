US Markets

Zomato buys Uber's Indian food delivery business

Indian online food delivery startup Zomato said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Uber Technologies Inc's Indian food delivery business in an all-stock deal, which will give the ride-hailing app a 10% stake in the company.

