Zomato 7.8% stake trades in block deal at 50.44 rupees a share -sources

HONG KONG/NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A 7.8% stake sale in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS was executed via a block deal on local exchanges at 50.44 rupees per share on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Zomato did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

