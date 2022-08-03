Zomato 7.8% stake trades in block deal at 50.44 rupees a share -sources

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Aditya Kalra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

A 7.8% stake sale in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd was executed via a block deal on local exchanges at 50.44 rupees per share on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HONG KONG/NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A 7.8% stake sale in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS was executed via a block deal on local exchanges at 50.44 rupees per share on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Zomato did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters