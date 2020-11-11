Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results overall were mixed; even though revenues of US$2.9m beat expectations by 10%, statutory losses were US$1.08 per share, 8.2% larger than what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ZGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Following the latest results, Zogenix's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$107.6m in 2021. This would be a huge 1,417% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 51% to US$1.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$107.3m and losses of US$2.28 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Zogenix'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$47.82, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Zogenix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$69.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Zogenix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow manyfold, well above its historical decline of 44% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. Not only are Zogenix's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.82, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Zogenix. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Zogenix going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zogenix you should be aware of.

