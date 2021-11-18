Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Zogenix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$209m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$243m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Zogenix will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Zogenix, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$22m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Zogenix given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Zogenix currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Zogenix's case is 69%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Zogenix, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Zogenix's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Zogenix worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Zogenix is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Zogenix’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

