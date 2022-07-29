Zoetis (ZTS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zoetis Inc. ZTS will report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market open.

Zoetis’ earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average of 9.05%. In the last reported quarter, Zoetis delivered an earnings surprise of 8.20%.

Shares of Zoetis have fallen 25% in the year-to-date period, compared to the industry’s 18.5% decline.



Let's see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The veterinary drugmaker derives most of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. Zoetis’ remaining revenues are derived from its non-pharmaceutical product categories, such as nutritional and agribusiness and products and services in biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health.

The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

In the last reported quarter, revenues in the United States segment were up 9% year over year, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the United States is pegged at $621 million.

Zoetis’ international revenues in the last reported quarter increased 3 % year over year This trend is also expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for international revenues stands at $925 million.

Under both U.S and international operating segments, the company reported strong growth across its key dermatology portfolio in the last reported quarter, driven by the increased sales of Apoquel and Cytopoint brands. The trend is anticipated to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Zoetis’ companion animal business has also been performing well, primarily owing to higher sales of Simparica Trio, a triple combination parasiticide for dogs, and the recent launches of its mAb therapies, Librela and Solensia.

In the last reported quarter, sales of livestock products declined year over year, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well. Sales of cattle products declined year over year due to generic competition, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter. Sales of poultry products also declined in the last reported quarter due to the expanded use of lower-cost alternatives for premium products. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. In the last reported quarter, sales of swine products declined year over year due to pricing pressure on anti-infectives and vaccines, a trend that is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Quarterly Highlights

In June, Zoetis completed the acquisition of a privately held pet care genetics company, Basepaws, which builds early detection health risk tests based on genetics and microbiome data. The acquisition enhances Zoetis’s portfolio in the precision animal health space. The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zoetis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Zoetis has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% as the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.26 per share is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Zoetis Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zoetis Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zoetis Inc. Quote

