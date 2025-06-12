Zoetis (ZTS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Zoetis (ZTS) ended the recent trading session at $168.82, demonstrating a +1.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the animal health company had gained 7.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Zoetis in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.61, marking a 3.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.4 billion, indicating a 1.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ZTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $9.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.74% and +2.53%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Currently, Zoetis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Zoetis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.43 for its industry.

One should further note that ZTS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

