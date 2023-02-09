Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Zoetis (ZTS) closed the most recent trading day at $160.81, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the animal health company had gained 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

Zoetis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. On that day, Zoetis is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% lower. Zoetis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoetis has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that Zoetis is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ZTS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

