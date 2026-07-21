Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Zoetis (ZTS) was down 1.12% at $75.35. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

Shares of the animal health company witnessed a gain of 0.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.77%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoetis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 5.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 1.42% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.89 per share and a revenue of $9.72 billion, indicating changes of +7.49% and +2.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Zoetis presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Zoetis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.11.

Also, we should mention that ZTS has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZTS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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