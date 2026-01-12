Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $125.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Shares of the animal health company have appreciated by 7.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.84%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Zoetis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 12, 2026. On that day, Zoetis is projected to report earnings of $1.4 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.36 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.34 per share and a revenue of $9.44 billion, indicating changes of +7.09% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zoetis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Right now, Zoetis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zoetis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.67.

Meanwhile, ZTS's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZTS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.