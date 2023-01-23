Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $161.88, changing hands as low as $161.36 per share. Zoetis Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZTS's low point in its 52 week range is $124.1483 per share, with $205.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.27. The ZTS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
