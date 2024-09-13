Zoetis (ZTS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $191.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

Shares of the animal health company witnessed a gain of 3.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoetis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.46, reflecting a 7.35% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.29 billion, up 6.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion, indicating changes of +9.59% and +7.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% decrease. Zoetis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Zoetis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

We can additionally observe that ZTS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Drugs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.