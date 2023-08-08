Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zoetis (ZTS) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.17 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

$1.17 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal : $959 million compared to the $961.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $959 million compared to the $961.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal : $530 million versus $521.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $530 million versus $521.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue : $995 million versus $980.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $995 million versus $980.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Companion Animal : $1.49 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenues- Livestock : $671 million compared to the $669.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $671 million compared to the $669.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenue- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health : $20 million compared to the $20.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $20 million compared to the $20.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry : $131 million versus $125.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $131 million versus $125.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses : $65 million versus $65.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $65 million versus $65.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats : $1.42 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues-Livestock - Swine : $133 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $133 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $329 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $348.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Shares of Zoetis have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.