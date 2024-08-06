Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zoetis (ZTS) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of +2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

$1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock : $228 million compared to the $220.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $228 million compared to the $220.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal : $569 million compared to the $569.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $569 million compared to the $569.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue : $1.04 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $1.04 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Revenues- Companion Animal : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenues- Livestock : $694 million versus $669 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $694 million versus $669 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health : $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

: $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues- Livestock - Swine : $130 million versus $136.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $130 million versus $136.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry : $132 million versus $136.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $132 million versus $136.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other : $20 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

: $20 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses : $68 million versus $32.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $68 million versus $32.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats : $1.58 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

Shares of Zoetis have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.