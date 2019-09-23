Zoetis (ZTS) Receives EC Approval for Simparica Trio in Dogs

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to Simparica Trio (sarolaner/moxidectin/pyrantel) chewable tablets, a once-monthly triple combination antiparasitic medication for dogs with or at risk from mixed external and internal parasitic infestations.

An approval was in the cards as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use had given a positive opinion on the same in July.

The marketing authorization for Simparica Trio was based on the results of veterinary patient studies conducted in eight countries. The active ingredients of Simparica Trio are sarolaner, which is active against fleas and ticks; moxidectin, effective against heartworm, lungworm and some intestinal worms; and pyrantel embonate, effective against gastrointestinal nematodes (hookworms and roundworms).

The approval will give veterinarians a new choice for the treatment of mixed external and internal parasitic infestations. Moreover, the convenience of a once-monthly chewable tablet assures dog owners of continuous protection.

Zoetis expects to launch Simparica Trio in the EU in the first quarter of 2020.

The approval should strengthen the company’s market-leading parasiticide portfolio for companion animals. Meanwhile, regulatory reviews are also underway in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Japan, with further submissions expected in China and Mexico this year.

Per the company, the global canine parasiticides market is worth more than $4 billion and the largest therapeutic category in medicines for dogs.

The FDA earlier approved ProHeart 12 (moxidectin), the industry’s only once-yearly injection to prevent heartworm disease in dogs aged 12 months or older.

Zoetis’ stock has surged 46.8% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 6.9%.

Zoetis expanded its Fostera swine vaccine franchise in the second quarter with approvals of different formulations in new geographies.

The animal health business has been in focus lately. Last month, Elanco Animal Health ELAN inked a definitive agreement to acquire Bayer’s BAYRY Animal Health business for $7.6 billion.

