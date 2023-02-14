Zoetis' (ZTS) Q4 Earnings in Line With Estimates, Revenues Beat

Zoetis Inc. ZTS posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of $1.15, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.00.

Total revenues grew 4% year over year to $2.04 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion.

Quarterly Highlights

Zoetis derives the majority of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

Revenues from the U.S. segment increased 7% year over year to $1.11 billion for the fourth quarter. Sales of companion animal products in this region grew 12% from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by higher sales of Simparica Trio, the triple-combination parasiticide for dogs. The Apoquel and Cytopoint brands in the dermatology portfolio also contributed to this increase. However, sales of livestock products decreased 6% year over year for the quarter due to a decrease in cattle product sales as a result of supply re-stocking in the third quarter of 2022 and generic competition for Draxxin.

Sales of swine products declined year over year. Also, sales of poultry products declined for the quarter due to the expanded use of lower-cost alternatives of premium products in addition to generic competition.

Revenues in the International segment were flat on a reported basis but increased 12% year over year on an operational basis to $901 million. Sales of companion animal products grew 7% on a reported and 21% on an operational basis. On a year-over-year basis, livestock product sales declined 7% on a reported basis and increased 4% operationally. While sales of poultry products increased because of market expansion in several key geographies, sales of swine products declined due to supply constraints.

The growth resulted from increased sales of Zoetis’ parasiticides portfolio, including the Simparica and Revolution franchises, the key dermatology portfolio consisting of both Apoquel and Cytopoint brands as well as the recently launched chewable version of Apoquel. The company’s monoclonal antibody products for osteoarthritis pain, Librela for dogs and Solensiafor cats, also contributed to growth in the reported quarter. Growth of the company’s fish portfolio was driven primarily by increased sales of vaccines across key salmon markets, including Norway and Chile.

Full-Year 2022 Results

Zoetis posted 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.88 per share (excluding one-time items), which increased from the year-ago figure of $4.70 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.87.

Total revenues grew 4% year over year to $8.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.05 billion.

2023 Guidance

Zoetis issued its guidance for 2023.

The company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.34-$5.44 per share.

Revenues are projected between $8.575 billion and $8.725 billion.

Our Take

Zoetis exceeded fourth-quarter sales estimates, driven by the strong uptake of companion animal portfolio products, while earnings per share were at par with the estimates. ZTS expects to continue witnessing revenue growth, driven by the persistent strength of the pet care portfolio, key dermatology products, ongoing expansion in markets outside the United States and the acceleration of its diagnostics portfolio penetration.

