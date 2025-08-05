Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zoetis (ZTS) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $1.76 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was +8.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenues- U.S. : $1.36 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue : $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal : $612 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $612 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock : $180 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.

: $180 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health : $34 million compared to the $21.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +88.9% year over year.

: $34 million compared to the $21.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +88.9% year over year. Revenues- Companion Animal : $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- Livestock : $638 million versus $625.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $638 million versus $625.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Livestock- Poultry : $103 million compared to the $115.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

: $103 million compared to the $115.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Revenues- Companion Animal- Horses : $72 million versus $29.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $72 million versus $29.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Companion Animal- Dogs and Cats : $1.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $1.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenues- Livestock- Swine : $119 million versus $122 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

: $119 million versus $122 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenues- Livestock- Cattle: $320 million versus $294.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>

Shares of Zoetis have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

