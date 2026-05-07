Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zoetis (ZTS) reported $2.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenues- U.S. : $1.09 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue : $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal : $654 million versus $609.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $654 million versus $609.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock : $225 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

: $225 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Geographic Revenues- International- Livestock : $495 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $465.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

: $495 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $465.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health : $23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

: $23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Revenues- Companion Animal : $1.52 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Revenues- Livestock : $720 million versus $680.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $720 million versus $680.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Revenues- Livestock- Swine : $123 million compared to the $112.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $123 million compared to the $112.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenues- Livestock- Cattle : $392 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $370.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $392 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $370.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues- Livestock- Fish : $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

: $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. Revenues- Livestock- Poultry: $118 million compared to the $110.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>

Shares of Zoetis have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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