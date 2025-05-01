Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis (ZTS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.19 billion, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Zoetis metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' will reach $19.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Companion Animal' to come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Livestock' of $631.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Livestock - Cattle' stands at $324.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Livestock - Swine' reaching $128.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Livestock - Poultry' will likely reach $142.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' will reach $987.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International - Livestock' should arrive at $402.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal' to reach $587.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' will reach $225.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' should come in at $955.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Zoetis have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the -0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

