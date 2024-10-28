Zoetis (ZTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $182.76, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the animal health company have depreciated by 7.6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoetis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.46, signifying a 7.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.29 billion, indicating a 6.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ZTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $9.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.59% and +7.51%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zoetis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Zoetis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Zoetis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.76.

Investors should also note that ZTS has a PEG ratio of 2.79 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

