Zoetis (ZTS) Librela Gets Marketing Authorization in Europe

Zoetis Inc. ZTS announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Librela (bedinvetmab), an injectable monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy for monthly alleviation of osteoarthritis (OA) pain in dogs. Librela is the first injectable monoclonal antibody authorized for alleviation of osteoarthritis pain in dogs.

Shares of the company have increased 25.3% year to date

Bedinvetmab has a unique mode of action, inhibiting Nerve Growth Factor—a key player in osteoarthritis pain— which effectively controls OA pain for a month along with offering a positive safety profile.

Bedinvetmab administered as monthly injections during the pivotal, field three-month study demonstrated a reduction in osteoarthritis pain as compared to placebo-controlled dogs. Furthermore, this pain reduction was maintained throughout the six-month continuation study,demonstrating sustained efficacy of bedinvetmab for at least nine months.

OA can affect many areas of a pet’s life, including sleep, cognitive function, affect (emotion) and social relationships, among several other factors.

Unlike other pain indications, Librela combines one month of pain control and increased mobility, with a proven safety and efficacy profile.

