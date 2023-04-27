Zoetis (ZTS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $173.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the animal health company had gained 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Zoetis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, down 3.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $8.63 billion, which would represent changes of +10.45% and +6.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Zoetis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zoetis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

Investors should also note that ZTS has a PEG ratio of 2.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

