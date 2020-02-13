Zoetis' (ZTS) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Zoetis Inc. ZTS posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share (excluding one-time items), which not only increased 16% year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents.

Total revenues rose 7% year over year to $1.67 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.

Zoetis’ stock has surged 62% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.

Quarterly Highlights

The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International. It has a diverse portfolio of products for livestock and companion animals.

Revenues from the United States segment increased 6% year over year to $861 million. Sales of companion animal products in this region grew 15%, primarily owing to higher sales of Apoquel and Cytopoint brands in the dermatology portfolio. ProHeart 12 and Simparica also led to the increase. However, sales of livestock products declined 3% in the quarter due to continued weakness across beef and dairy cattle sectors, which more than offset double-digit growth in poultry and swine.

Revenues at the International segment increased 9% year over year on a reported basis (up 12% operationally) to $791 million. Livestock sales grew 2% (up 5% operationally) in the quarter. Growth in the cattle portfolio was aided by higher sales in key markets, including Australia, Germany and Mexico. Alpha Flux, a recently launched parasiticide, was the main growth driver in fish, while promotional activities across Russia, India and Brazil drove growth in poultry. However, sales of swine products declined as a result of the ongoing impact of the African swine fever in China and other smaller markets in Southeast Asia.

Sales of companion animal products grew 23% on a reported basis, reflecting a rise in the dermatology portfolio and parasiticides, including Simparica and the Revolution/Stronghold franchise, as well as growth across key markets in Western Europe and China.

2019 Results

The company’s adjusted earnings were $3.64 per share, up 16% year over year.

The revenues came in at $6.26 billion, reflecting an increase of 7% year over year.

2020 Guidance

The company expects adjusted earnings of $3.90-$4.00 per share whose mid point is $3.95 which is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Revenues are expected to be $6.650-$6.800 billion, whose mid point is $6.7250 billion which is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69 billion.

The guidance takes into account the foreign exchange rates in late January.

Other Updates

During the fourth quarter, Zoetis received approval for Rimadyl (carprofen) for dogs in China, one of the fastest-growing companion animal markets in the world. Rimadyl, approved in both chewable and injectable formulations, is indicated for the relief of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis (chewables), and for the control of postoperative pain associated with soft tissue and orthopedic surgeries (injectable).

Zoetis expanded its reference laboratory capabilities in the United States with the acquisitions of Phoenix Lab and ZNLabs in November 2019 and Ethos Diagnostic Science in February 2020.

Our Take

Zoetis’ fourth-quarter earnings exceeded estimates and sales surpassed the same on the back of growth in new parasiticide products (Simparica and Stronghold Plus), vaccines and a solid dermatology portfolio.

