Zoetis (ZTS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $170.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had lost 4.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zoetis as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, up 5.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $8.64 billion, which would represent changes of +10.86% and +6.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Zoetis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Zoetis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.12.

Also, we should mention that ZTS has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

