Zoetis (ZTS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Zoetis (ZTS) was down 1.78% at $117.86. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Shares of the animal health company have appreciated by 3.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoetis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.61, marking a 8.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.31 billion, indicating a 4.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7 per share and a revenue of $9.9 billion, representing changes of +9.2% and +4.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Zoetis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Zoetis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Meanwhile, ZTS's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Drugs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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