Zoetis (ZTS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $76.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The stock of animal health company has fallen by 0.97% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zoetis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.84, reflecting a 4.55% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.49 billion, reflecting a 1.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.89 per share and a revenue of $9.72 billion, signifying shifts of +7.49% and +2.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Zoetis possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Zoetis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.14 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ZTS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Drugs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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