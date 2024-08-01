Zoetis (ZTS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Zoetis (ZTS) ended the recent trading session at $182.42, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had gained 2.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoetis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.49, reflecting a 5.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.76 per share and a revenue of $9.13 billion, representing changes of +8.27% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zoetis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zoetis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Zoetis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.9.

Meanwhile, ZTS's PEG ratio is currently 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

