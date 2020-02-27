Zoetis Won U.S. Approval for a Dog Pill. That's Why Its Stock Is Holding Up During the Rout.

Zoetis stock got a boost when the company announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new pill aimed at preventing parasites in dogs.

In another tough day for stocks amid deepening concerns about coronavirus, shares of animal-health company Zoetis were bucking the trend.

Why?

The stock was at $136 and change in late-afternoon trading, down a touch after having been up slightly earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the broader market continued its swoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 700 points, or 2.9%, at 26,175.

Known as the Simparica Trio, the chewable tablet is administered monthly, cutting down on the number of pills dog owners have to administer and keep tabs on. The convenience factor is a big selling point for the pill.

In a press release, the company described Simparica Trio as “the first once-monthly, chewable tablet in the U.S. that delivers all-in-one protection for heartworm disease, ticks and fleas, roundworms and hookworms.” The company previously received regulatory approval to sell the pill in the European Union and Canada.

Kevin Ellich, managing partner of Ace Research, says that Zoetis is first to market in the U.S. “in this important category” and estimates that the company will have at least a 12-month head start versus its competitors.

“This will allow them to gain share in the largest pet category,” he says.

During the company’s fourth-quarter and 2019 earnings conference call on Feb. 13, Zoetis said its guidance assumed an additional $150 million in revenue related to the pill this year.

The company’s revenues last year totaled about $6.3 billion.

In the animal-health space, the threshold for a blockbuster drug is $100 million.

The stock has held up reasonably well recently. It’s down about 4% over the past week, compared with a 7% loss for the S&P 500.

