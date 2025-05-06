Markets
ZTS

Zoetis Ups Annual Guidance Above View To Reflect Impact Of Foreign Exchange, Enacted Tariffs

May 06, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), a drug maker, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance above analysts' estimates to reflect the impact of foreign exchange and enacted tariffs.

For the full-year 2025, the company now expects net profit of $2.630 billion to $2.680 billion, or $5.85 to $5.95 per share against its earlier guidance of $2.570 billion to $2.620 billion, or $5.70 to $5.80 per share.

Excluding items, annual earnings are now projected to be in the range of $2.775 billion to $2.825 billion, or $6.20 to $6.30 per share, higher than previous guidance of $2.700 billion to $2.750 billion, or $6 to $6.10 per share.

On average, analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $6.06 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zoetis now projects annual revenue of $9.425 billion to $9.575 billion, higher than the earlier expectation of $9.225 billion to $9.375 billion, and current analysts' forecast of $9.33 billion.

ZTS was up by 2.49 percent at $162 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.