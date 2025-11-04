Zoetis Trims FY25 Revenue Outlook As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimates; Shares Down 8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, animal health company Zoetis, Inc. (ZTS) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.

Revenues are now expected between $9.40 billion and $9.475 billion, with organic operational revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent. Previously, revenues were expected between $9.45 billion and $9.60 billion, with organic operational revenue growth of 6.5 to 8.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.35 per share on revenues of $9.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the guidance reflects the broader macro trends and the operational environment in the back half of the year, and the company's continued disciplined approach to cost management and investment.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Zoetis of $721 million or $1.63 per share, up from $682 million or $1.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.70 per share, compared to $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 1 percent to $2.40 billion from $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year. On an organic operational basis, revenues grew 4 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency and divestitures.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.62 per share on revenues of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

