Zoetis Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Zoetis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $205.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $244.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. A 2.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $209.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zoetis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Lowers Neutral $170.00 $189.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $165.00 $180.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $244.00 $242.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $238.00 $243.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zoetis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zoetis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zoetis analyst ratings.

Discovering Zoetis: A Closer Look

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Key Indicators: Zoetis's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoetis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

