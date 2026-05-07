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Zoetis Shares Plunge 12.8% As FY26 Outlook Slashed; Q1 EPS Rises

May 07, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, animal health company Zoetis, Inc. (ZTS) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2026, based on the current operating environment.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.35 to $6.50 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.00 per share on revenues between $9.68 billion and $9.96 billion, with organic operational revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.00 to $7.10 per share on revenues between $9.825 billion and $10.025 billion.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Zoetis of $601 million or $1.42 per share, compared to $602 million or $1.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.53 per share, compared to $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 3 percent to $2.26 billion from $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year. On an organic operational basis, revenues remain flat, excluding the impact of foreign currency and divestitures.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ZTS is trading on the NYSE at $96.99, down $14.18 or 12.76 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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