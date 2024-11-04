Zoetis reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.58, consensus $1.45

Reports Q3 revenue $2.39B, consensus $2.29B. “Building on the strong momentum from the first half of the year, we are proud to have delivered another excellent quarter, fueled by our diverse, durable, and science-driven portfolio and our customer obsession that underscore our market leadership,” said Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis (ZTS). “We achieved 15% revenue growth in the U.S. and 13% operational revenue growth internationally, with both our companion animal and livestock portfolios seeing impressive global operational growth, 15% and 11%, respectively. Our track record of above-market growth speaks to our relentless focus on innovation and execution and the dedication and commitment of our colleagues.”

