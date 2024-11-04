News & Insights

Stocks

Zoetis reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.58, consensus $1.45

November 04, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $2.39B, consensus $2.29B. “Building on the strong momentum from the first half of the year, we are proud to have delivered another excellent quarter, fueled by our diverse, durable, and science-driven portfolio and our customer obsession that underscore our market leadership,” said Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis (ZTS). “We achieved 15% revenue growth in the U.S. and 13% operational revenue growth internationally, with both our companion animal and livestock portfolios seeing impressive global operational growth, 15% and 11%, respectively. Our track record of above-market growth speaks to our relentless focus on innovation and execution and the dedication and commitment of our colleagues.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.