News & Insights

Markets
ZTS

Zoetis Q2 Profit Up, Beats Above Estimates; Raises Earnings Outlook - Update

August 08, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $671 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $652 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.180 billion from $2.052 billion last year.

Outlook:

Citing the impact of foreign exchange rates and a one-time gain from a business development deal, Zoetis has revised up its earnings guidance for the full year, while slashing revenue outlook .

Excluding items, the drug maker now projects earnings of $2.500 billion or $5.37 per share - $2.550 billion or $5.47 per share against its previous outlook of $2.490 billion or $5.34 per share - $2.540 billion or $5.44 per share. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $5.4 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zoetis also revised its net income guidance to $2.400 billion or $5.15 per share - $2.460 billion or $5.27 per share against its previous outlook of $2.345 billion or $5.03 per share to $2.400 billion or $5.14 per share.

ZTS now forecasts revenue of $8.500 billion - $8.650 billion, lesser than its previous outlook of $8.575 billion - $8.725 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $8.63 billion, for the year.

Zoetis Inc. Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $671 Mln. vs. $529 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.180 Bln vs. $2.052 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.