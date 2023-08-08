Zoetis Q2 Profit Up, Beats Above Estimates; Raises Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $671 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $652 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.180 billion from $2.052 billion last year.

Outlook:

Citing the impact of foreign exchange rates and a one-time gain from a business development deal, Zoetis has revised up its earnings guidance for the full year, while slashing revenue outlook .

Excluding items, the drug maker now projects earnings of $2.500 billion or $5.37 per share - $2.550 billion or $5.47 per share against its previous outlook of $2.490 billion or $5.34 per share - $2.540 billion or $5.44 per share. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $5.4 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zoetis also revised its net income guidance to $2.400 billion or $5.15 per share - $2.460 billion or $5.27 per share against its previous outlook of $2.345 billion or $5.03 per share to $2.400 billion or $5.14 per share.

ZTS now forecasts revenue of $8.500 billion - $8.650 billion, lesser than its previous outlook of $8.575 billion - $8.725 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $8.63 billion, for the year.

Zoetis Inc. Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $671 Mln. vs. $529 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.180 Bln vs. $2.052 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.