Zoetis' (NYSE:ZTS) investors will be pleased with their incredible 356% return over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) share price is up a whopping 342% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. And in the last month, the share price has gained 9.4%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 3.8% in the last thirty days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Zoetis achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 35% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 52.96.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ZTS Earnings Per Share Growth November 18th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Zoetis' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Zoetis, it has a TSR of 356% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zoetis shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 35%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zoetis better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Zoetis that you should be aware of.

Zoetis is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

