Zoetis initiated with an Outperform at Leerink

December 02, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Leerink analyst Daniel Clark initiated coverage of Zoetis (ZTS) with an Outperform rating and $215 price target The firm notes . Zoetis has been one of the best performing names in animal health from a growth perspective, with a core competency of identifying new market opportunities and successfully executing against them. This has led to the company growing its top line and EPS at a rate above the broader space. Looking ahead, Leerink forecasts more above industry growth for Zoetis, with its assumptions supported by findings of a proprietary MEDACorp survey of 53 veterinarians.

