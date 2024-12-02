Zoetis initiated with an Outperform at Leerink

Leerink analyst Daniel Clark initiated coverage of Zoetis (ZTS) with an Outperform rating and $215 price target The firm notes . Zoetis has been one of the best performing names in animal health from a growth perspective, with a core competency of identifying new market opportunities and successfully executing against them. This has led to the company growing its top line and EPS at a rate above the broader space. Looking ahead, Leerink forecasts more above industry growth for Zoetis, with its assumptions supported by findings of a proprietary MEDACorp survey of 53 veterinarians.

